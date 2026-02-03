Excellence In Education - Gina Richards - 10/08/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Gina Richards, a fourth-grade teacher at West Bendle Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Richards was nominated for the award by a family she worked closely with.

“Ms. Richards returned to college in her late 30’s to obtain her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. She chose to teach elementary school to help children in the area achieve their potential. Bendle school district is a lower income district in need of teachers like her that truly care for the less fortunate students. Ms. Richards makes herself available to all her students and parents that may need help. She goes to students’ activities and even treats them to roller skating parties. She also will help the young girls with their hair in the morning to help them feel more secure with themselves. At Bendle they are streamlining special needs children. Ms. Richards works with a lot of special needs children, and her students have great test scores. She’s a positive influence on her students, parents, and faculty.”

Richards said she was drawn to a career in education to help students who struggle.

“As an elementary student, I struggled in school. I wanted to help children that struggle with academics. I found a career that will help me accomplish my goal of helping children that are academically challenged like I was. I started teaching later than most people do, so this drives me to excel in teaching my students. I love watching how students grow and develop in the course of a year and to see that I have a hand in helping them achieve this goal.”

Gina Richards was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

