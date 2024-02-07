Excellence In Education - Ethan Shannon - 2/7/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Ethan Shannon, a Teacher at Garber High School in Essexville is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Kaylee Meyers says, "As a former student of Mr. Shannon's, I can tell you his commitment to education extends well beyond the classroom. In one school day, you can find Mr. Shannon teaching classes, tutoring students after school, coaching athletes, and running K - 12 robotics activities. And he’s committed to many of these activities year round."

Ethan shares what it feels like having a former student think that highly of him, "It's humbling. I never got into this field for accolades. I just wanted to do something that I could look back on my career and just know that I did something that was worthwhile. I like the work that I do and I think it's worth doing on a daily basis.”

Ethan was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

