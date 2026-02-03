Excellence In Education - Erik Smith 09/24/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Erik Smith, a high school business and media teacher and coach at Eaton Rapids High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Erik Smith was nominated by for the award by a family member.

“Erik is in his 19th year of teaching, all at Eaton Rapids High School. He graduated from ERHS in 1998 and decided he wanted to give back to the community that gave him so much as he grew. He has taught many subjects throughout the years, but his development of Studio 143 exemplifies his dedication to his students. Studio 143 produces a daily school news program that is broadcast throughout the school. Students get to write, produce and present the highlights of the school day and after school activities. Students co-host the program and gain valuable on-air experience. Studio 143 also produces a monthly program that features students interviewing participants in school activities. Reporters and camera operators go on location present segments for presentation on an expanded news program. Many students want to take this elective class and there’s always a waiting list. Erik also teaches an Advanced Digital media class. This class allows students to develop ideas through scripts and then through filming and present their work in short films. Erik is also the teacher editor of the school’s newspaper, The Bark. He also finds time to coach football, basketball and track at Eaton Rapids Public Schools. The students show their appreciation by packing his classroom during lunch as he promotes a feel-good attitude.”

Smith said his father inspired him to become an educator.

“My dad was a teacher, and I had some other really awesome teachers growing up. I enjoy seeing students succeed. In my role, it’s important to understand that success looks different for each student and work with students to figure out where they can personally succeed and grow. Seeing that success is incredibly rewarding.”

Erik Smith was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook