Excellence In Education - Erich Beregszaszy - 1/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Erich Beregszaszy, a teacher at Athens High School in Troy is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Matthew Lindgren says, "Whenever there was an opportunity to participate with students, Mr. Bere did it even if it meant staying at school from sunup to sundown."

Erich tells us what goes through his mind as he hears this from a former student "I don’t even know what to say. The student who nominated me was an absolutely fantastic student. He graduated last year, and its students like him that make teaching so important and that’s why we do what we do as teachers."

Erich was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

