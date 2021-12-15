Excellence In Education - Elson Liu - 12/07/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Elson Liu, the Curriculum Director at Howell Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In a letter from his nominator it states, “He has shown that he will not give up the fight for inclusive education I’m very grateful that he’s part of our district.”

Elson responds, "Wow! So that is a story of some work that has been going on for a couple of years. I firmly believe we have a lot more in common than we have that separates us and so when things don’t work out the first time that’s what we keep trying to do – is…how do we find ways to bring our community together and find some shared common values?"

Elson was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

