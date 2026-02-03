Excellence in Education - Elizabeth Lautner - 12/10/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Elizabeth Lautner, a first-grade teacher at Courtade Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Lautner was nominated for the award by the family of a student.

“We have known Elizabeth Lautner as an elementary school teacher for over 12 years. In those years we have witnessed her put her heart and soul into her students, or as she would say “her kids.” She wants them to believe how incredible they are, from their hearts to their cognitive skills. Liz helps her students grow socially and emotionally by teaching them the skills they need to succeed, rather than just telling them to stop doing something. She wants them to know how to overcome their challenges so they can conquer anything. Liz works diligently days, nights, weekends and through the summer months to ensure she can provide the best for her students of all backgrounds and abilities. I have also known Liz to help put together birthday parties for kids with summer birthdays during the summer months when school is not in session. She wants her students to know how much they are valued and that if they put it the effort, the sky is their limit.”

Lautner said she was inspired to pursue a career in education by her desire to work with children.

“I have always wanted to work with children. It’s important for children to have a safe space to learn and grow and I am honored to be able to be that for my students every day. My work is challenging and rewarding at the same time, and I love coming to my classroom and watching my students grow.”

Elizabeth Lautner was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

