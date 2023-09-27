Excellence In Education - Eileen Prihoda - 9/26/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Eileen Prihoda, Senior Director of Special Education at Lansing School District is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Benjamin Shuldiner says, "IEileen is a consummate professional. As the head of the special ed program at Lansing, she helps to serve over 2000 students to get what they need in order to be successful in school."

Eileen shares "We have put a lot of effort into making sure that every single student is recognized and acknowledged. I always come back to - it's about the student. Let's think about what's best for the student. And then things just become very clear to me."

Eileen was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

