Excellence In Education - Dustin Cornelius - 2/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Dustin Cornelius, an English and Media Productions teacher at Niles Senior High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Cornelius was nominated for the award by a former student.

“Dustin Cornelius is an outstanding educator in my community. Dustin has improved our community in several ways over the past few years he has been at Niles High School. For example, he started a fundraiser in our school called “Socktober” where we collect socks for churches and shelters near us. One year we collected over 5,000 socks, which is incredible. In addition to Socktober, he has brought our community closer and has helped our school spirit stay alive by hosting a community pep rally at the beginning of the year, creating our student section “Niles Noise,” and he DJs at multiple events for our school. He took time to help form a new Speech and Media Production course on top of the English classes he teaches.

Cornelius was attracted to a career in education because of his desire to have a career that’s rewarding and fulfilling.

“I wanted a career that was rewarding and fulfilling. Teaching has allowed me the opportunity to positively impact the lives of kids and to build relationships with families.”

Dustin Cornelius was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

