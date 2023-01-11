Excellence In Education - Dr. Samantha Corrion - 1/11/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Dr. Samantha Corrion, Middle School Music Teacher at Laker Middle School in Pigeon, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Cheyenne Barker says, "I love Dr. Corrion not only because she is a great teacher, but because she is my favorite and all-star mom. She greets me in my third hour with a smile on her face that says, 'This is going to be a great day.' "

Dr. Samantha explains how music can open up the world, "Anybody can play the notes on the page, but when you create the music, when you bring the swells and you put your emotion into it, that's creating music., and that's what I try to instill with the kids."

Dr. Samantha was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

