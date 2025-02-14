Excellence In Education - Dion Cowans - 2/11/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Dion Cowans, a School Culture Facilitator and Athletic Coordinator at the Academy of the Americas is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Cowans was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Our students’ lives have been irrevocably changed by Dion Cowans passion and persistence at our school. Dion’s success as our Athletic Coordinator is evident and exceptional. Through his advocacy and leadership, our school gym underwent an incredible transformation. This was not simply about giving an update to our building’s infrastructure, it was about Dion giving our students the assurance that they are just as deserving as any child of playing in a beautiful gym.

Cowans says he found his passion when he began his career in education.

“I started off as a security officer at the school, and then I was hired as the School Culture Facilitator. I was already doing a lot of the work as a School Culture Facilitator, so it was an easy transition. I was always trying to figure out what I was supposed to be doing with my life, and I found my passion once I started my position at the Academy of the Americas.”

Dion Cowans was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

