Excellence In Education - Diane Fournier - 2/21/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Diane Fournier, a Teacher at Stevenson Middle School in Westland is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Kim Doman says, "Diane consistently goes above and beyond to introduce innovative teaching methods, ensuring that her classroom is a space where students are actively involved in their learning. She's incredibly deserving of this recognition.”

Diane shares why she is passionate about her job "I was an undergraduate and I did a workshop with students and saw just how magical and amazing and wonderful the learning process could be for kids. So I was really hooked. Knowing that I'm making a difference, knowing that I'm helping to make the world a better place in this way, keeps me going.”

Diane was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook