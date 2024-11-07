Excellence In Education - Dee Smith - 11/5/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Deann Smith, is a K through 12 educator with Ashley Community Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Smith was nominated for the award by her daughter.

“There is no one more dedicated to their students and community than Deann Smith. She goes above and beyond every day for everyone around her. She currently teaches chemistry, biology, physical education, and health. She currently participates in the program Salmon in the Classroom put on by the Michigan DNR. She sings the National Anthem at almost every home sports game and runs the clock. She has served as a sports booster and has been the band booster president for over 13 years. She took students on a biology trip to Hawaii last year and is currently fundraising for another biology trip to the Galapagos Islands next year. She tutors alternative education students once a week. She puts on a community gathering for coffee and donuts as a fundraiser the last Saturday of every month. She runs the schools traveling district talent show. She has previously coached the Quiz Bowl team. She is always applying for grant after grant to help pay for things for her classroom, trips, school, and more. I could go on forever with all the things she has contributed over the years to the school and community.”

Smith always knew she wanted to be an educator.

“I never considered any other field, going into education and being a teacher was what I’ve always wanted to do. My former teachers from this very school many years ago, showed me the significance of what a kind-hearted, caring, and dedicated person could do to make a promising difference in students’ lives. Empowering and making a positive impact on our youth to think for themselves and become healthy adults, that contribute to society, has always been my main goal.”

Deann Smith was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook