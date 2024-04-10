Excellence In Education - Dawn Little - 4/9/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Dawn Little, a elementary resource room teacher at North Elementary is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Littlei was nominated for the award by a parent of a student.

“Ms. Little is the perfect example of an elementary school teacher. The kindness and enthusiasm she shows her students is one of the many reasons she has made a difference in my child’s education. As the resource room teacher, Ms. Little tackles challenges that not all teachers are required to face. My child has an IEP and depends on his teachers more than the others. Ms. Little has been pivotal in my son’s education, and we are so thankful to her. It takes a special teacher to guide students with learning disabilities and she is amazing. I remember this year’s fourth-grade open house and as we walked in the school her bright and friendly smile made us feel welcomed. Ms. Little has changed our lives, and we are so grateful!”

Dawn Little shares former teachers and classmate motivated her to pursue a career as an educator.

“I was the kid that played school at home. During first grade, I decided I wanted to be a teacher. I had a classmate with Down syndrome, and he continued to be in my class throughout elementary school. I enjoyed working with him and I wanted to have a job that made me that happy every day. In third grade, instead of going to recess, I would go down to the early childhood special education classroom and volunteer. Some days it would be just playing during their center time or helping with snack. I have had some amazing teachers throughout my schooling, and they inspired me to be a teacher so I can make students feel the same way they made me feel.”

No two days are the same, according to Little.

“We don’t just teach academics. We are addressing social and emotional situations daily, building confidence, listening to student problems and concerns, helping them work through situations that have nothing to do with academics. We are spending a majority of our day with these kids, and they are more than just students to us. No two days are the same.”

Dawn Little was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook