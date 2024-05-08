Excellence In Education - Dave Smith - 5/7/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Dave Smith, a high school creative writing teacher at Vicksburg High School. is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Smith was nominated for the award by a student.

“Mr. Smith is an outstanding teacher that truly cares about his students. He finds ways to incorporate life lessons into class periods, and he takes it as his responsibility to help any student that is struggling, with class work or with life. He takes time out of his day to sit and talk with students, just to make us feel heard. Personally, he has been my biggest supporter of my writing and has helped me grow in my writing techniques. Out of all the teachers I have ever had, if anyone deserves this award, it is Mr. Smith for his determination, always positive attitude, and his love and passion for the work he does and the kids he has in class, all of which, he would call his own.”

Smith says finding ways to relate to his students helps build connections and makes a better learning environment.

“I like to make the students feel comfortable in my class and laugh with them. As their comfort level rises, so does their willingness to learn and grow. I always have my door open, and they know they can come in and talk.”

Dave Smith was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook