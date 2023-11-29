Excellence In Education - Dave Gorbe - 11/29/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Dave Gorbe, a Band Director at Waverly High School in Lansing is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Christopher Shaw-Reed says, "The reason I chose Mr. Gorbe for this award is because of his caring, kindness, and just all-around ability to help students and staff alike."

Dave shares what it means to have one of his students nominate him for this award, "They often times will be teaching me things about music that they enjoy, but then I get to share with them music that I’ve discovered over the years and be able to make that connection. I want to make sure that the kids have a memorable time and enjoy it as much as I did when I was a kid."

Dave was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

