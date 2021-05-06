Excellence In Education - Darci Merillat - 5/5/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Darci Merillat, a teacher at Bay City Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination letter, is states, “Darci goes above and beyond to give her students the best science education possible. She pours hundreds of dollars into her classroom so her students can experience quality labs to help understand the objectives for the class.”

Darci responded, "The curriculum that we use has a lot of group work -- interpreting data and analyzing it and making great connections to the world around them and that is extremely motivating to me."

Darci was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

