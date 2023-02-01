Excellence In Education - Danni Drumm - 2/1/23

LANSING, Mich. — This week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Winner is Danni Drumm, who is from Highlands Middle School. We have a video from your nominator. Let's take a look.

Middle school could be a hard time for all kids, but when school is already challenging, it can be even harder. So it takes a really special teacher to create a space where kids can learn to be the best versions of themselves, and that's exactly what Ms. Drumm does for her kids every single day.

Tell me about the rewarding experiences that you get.

I've had a lot of kids who were afraid to even try to read, and now they're willingly coming to me with books. And I think that's just such a huge accomplishment, and I think celebrating the little things is really what's important.

Danni receives a $1500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Highlands Middle School receives a $500 grant. Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $27 billion to public education since 1972.

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook