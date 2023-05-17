Excellence In Education - Connie Beson-Steger - 5/17/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Connie Beson-Steger, a teacher at Midland High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Brock A. Adams says, "Mrs. Beson-Steger is a great role model, and she is truly one of a kind. Out of everyone in the world she is the one that deserves this award."

Connie shares why she wanted to be a teacher, "Young people are amazing. Well, people are amazing, of all ages, but there’s something special about young people who are open and kind and loving, and just want to learn and explore the world with you. I feel teaching is like a calling. It’s like a mission field, in the world and it’s a job that I look forward to going to each and every day because of young people like Brock Adams."

Connie was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

