Excellence In Education - Coleen Eigner - 4/27/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Coleen Eigner, a Teacher at Pinconning High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Barb Rabish says, "She’s an exemplary teacher who is dedicated herself to her students especially during these difficult times of the pandemic"

Coleen tells us why she teaches, "The children, the kids are great I love my freshman as I told my superintendent the other day they are my babies I try to guide them into high school and I like doing that I’ve always had freshmen for 25 years"

Coleen was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

