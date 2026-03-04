Excellence in Education - Christopher Hansen - 03/04/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Christopher Hansen, is a seventh and eighth grade English teacher at Potterville Middle School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Hansen was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Mr. Hansen has been a middle school English teacher at Potterville since 2016. Mr. Hansen is a huge proponent of high school dual enrollment for Potterville High School students at the Eaton RESA Career Preparation Center where they can earn college credit for free in 17 different trades programs from Lansing Community College, the University of Olivet and Davenport University. He works closely with the Eaton RESA Career Development Coordinator in his classroom, encouraging students to think about their future and helping to engage student understanding of various careers through the use of Xello in his classroom, helping to set students up for successful opportunities in high school with the CPC, Work Based Learning Opportunities and College scholarships. With his help and encouragement along with many other adults, Potterville’s enrollment at the CPC has increased from 10 students to over 40 students in the past few years. Mr. Hansen supports and encourages student growth through athletics, serving as the Middle School Cross Country coach. Student participation has increased from single digits in 2024 to 22 runners in 2025. His 2025 team improved by over 4200 seconds from the first race to their best race. Seven runners ran two miles in under 15 minutes by the end of the season.”

Hansen said wanting to make a positive impact in the lives of others attracted him to a career in education.

“Our families, middle school/high school staff, and elementary school staff work together for quality outcomes. From the parking lots to the sidewalks to the hallways to the classrooms to the cafeteria to the playgrounds to the offices and the athletic fields, this is a team effort. I’m happy to be part of the team. I became a teacher to have a positive impact while spending time in a worthy cause. Seeing ‘light bulb’ moments where a student now knows they have earned a skill is enjoyable. Graduates and high school students who return to visit and say they’re doing well inspire me to keep teaching. I strive to be an inclusive ‘big picture’ educator who helps students see the skills and work ethic they start to develop when they’re 12 can benefit them every year of their lives. We often have fun while we’re learning, which helps keep things positive. A big, shared goal is for students to have reading and writing versatility along with courage and persistence to pursue something they are interested in.”

Christopher Hansen was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook