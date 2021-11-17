Excellence In Education - Chris Kozaczynski - 11/10/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Chris Kozaczynski, a teacher at Walker-Winter Elementary School in Canton is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Amanda King says, "I nominated Mr. Kozaczynski, or as his students call him, Mr. Chris, because he has got to be one of the best teachers I have ever come across in my kids schooling years and in my schooling years. He goes above and beyond to make sure every child in his class feels special and engaged."

Chris explains what it is like when he sees that child, that student, light up, because they understand, "That’s what it’s all about and if you talk to any teacher, they’ll say that. Those moments - that’s what makes it worthwhile."

Chris was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

