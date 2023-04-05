Excellence In Education - Chris Furlong - 4/5/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Chris Furlong, a Teacher at Portage Northern High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination letter it states, "Chris has no children of his own, but he makes it a priority for every athlete and student he comes into contact with to feel welcomed, engaged and taken care of mentally, physically and socially."

Chris shares how his students inspire him, "My students inspire me every day. You see that what you went through some time in your life, you can share with them. Having that connection to those students and seeing that, it helps build relationships with them, and most importantly, it helps me become a better educator because I know where they're coming from. It helps them feel better about what they're learning, knowing that it's just not about content sometimes."

Chris was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

