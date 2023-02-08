Excellence In Education - Charles Woodham - 2/8/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Charles Woodham, Teacher at Patterson Elementary in Holly, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Sara states, "Thank you so much for last year, having my daughter in your classroom. She really has become such an independent thinker and learner."

Charles shares why he's so passionate about teaching, "It's so fulfilling to take a student who struggles with confidence and helping them realize their potential and empower them. We can't pull the sky down for them and make them grab a star, but we can lift them up and help them do it themselves."

Charles was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

