Excellence In Education - Chanell Lucas - 1/18/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Chanell Lucas, Teacher at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination letter it says, "Mrs. Lucas is an outstanding math teacher. She goes above and beyond the expectations of just teaching. She has tutored and mentored her students in and out of the classroom"

Chanell shares how she makes Math fun, "I make math fun by letting them just be themselves and letting them know that we learn from our mistakes. Just try your best, and them trying their best - that will go above any nervousness they may have about math."

Chanell was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

