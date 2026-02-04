Excellence in Education - Celia Bissett - 01/28/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Celia Bissett, a fifth and sixth grade math teacher at Highlands Middle School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Bissett was nominated for the award by the parent of a student.

“Celia Bissett has taught my son advanced math for the last two years. Celia is not simply a phenomenal educator instructing a difficult subject. In any conversation with her, it’s clear she cares deeply about her students, and in return, they care and respect her. She thinks really deeply about how children learn differently and how best to convey information to make it accessible to everyone. By making the curriculum relatable, she encourages her students to notice math in the real world. This has led to my son calculating travel times based on speed and distance during road trips, calculating the square footage of our house, budgeting at the grocery store, and countless other real-world applications. She doesn’t just teach principals but how to use them appropriately. Mrs. Bissett has inspired my boy to learn far more than could ever be expected from a middle school math teacher. She shares her passion for culture, constantly going above and beyond – baking and sharing special treats, stories, and songs that make her classroom a warm, inviting, fun place. It’s quite frankly astounding to me that my child has taken it upon himself to learn a new language (Swedish of all things!), and I have Mrs. Bissett to thank for that. The efforts of this amazing woman should be acknowledged and celebrated; she is truly an inspiration.”

Bissett said her experiences as a student attracted her to a career in education.

“What attracted me to a career in education stems from my own experiences as a student. I did not realize, until I was older, how much my childhood influenced my love for school and my love for learning. I knew early on in high school that I wanted to be a math teacher. I am grateful for the many outstanding educators in Calumet, Michigan that pushed us to excel in and out of the classroom. I loved the social aspect of school sports, band, and clubs that built community. I remember feeling safe, supported and challenged and I want the same for my students. Those early role models showed me the impact a teacher can have on a person for generations. I think of it now as passing the torch. I want students to love being at school as much as I did.”

Celia Bissett was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

