Excellence In Education - Cary Bashore - 4/20/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Cary Bashore, a Teacher at Pewamo-Westphalia High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Todd Simmons says, "Every year, he brings his personal best. Every summer, he reinvents himself. Every day, he gives all of himself to serve our kids and our community."

Cary tells us why he teaches, "Oh my goodness. Well, I first started teaching because I wanted to be a coach. After I coached for a while and we adopted a son and I gave up the coaching, I found teaching was amazing. It’s all about investment, how much you invest in kids, kids give back. And I’m just so blessed. I have such a blessed career."

Cary was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

