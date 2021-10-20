Excellence In Education - Caitlin Doan - 10/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Caitlin Doan, a teacher at Lincoln Developmental Center in Grand Rapids is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Helen Shupe says, "My daughter has cerebral palsy and a cognitive impairment and did not fit into a classroom typically designed for these children. She was moved to Caitlin’s class, and it was life-changing."

Caitlin responded, "My student's accomplishments are so different and it’s a big celebration. Not only for me, but for the families, for the student, for all the support staff involved, all of our therapists, we all work together so hard to help these kids."

Caitlin was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

