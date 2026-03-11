Excellence in Education - Bryeana Rinvelt - 03/11/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Bryeana Rinvelt, a secondary math and STEM teacher at Inland Lakes Secondary School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Rinvelt was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Bryeana Rinvelt is a dedicated and inspiring educator whose passion for helping students grow shines through in every facet of her work. Now in her fourth year of teaching, Bryeana has quickly become a cornerstone of both the academic and extracurricular life of her school. She approaches every challenge and opportunity with enthusiasm, professionalism, and a deep belief in the potential of every student she encounters. Whether in the math classroom, on the volleyball court, in the robotics lab, or across the globe on international trips, Bryeana’s guiding mission remains the same—to help students discover and become the best version of themselves.

“In her mathematics classroom, Bryeana’s teaching philosophy centers on growth and empowerment. She works tirelessly to ensure that every student, regardless of their starting point, feels capable and confident in their ability to learn. Her lessons are engaging, structured, and filled with opportunities for students to think critically and make meaningful connections between math concepts and real-world applications. Students know that Mrs. Rinvelt is someone who believes in them, even when they struggle to believe in themselves. Her consistent encouragement and thoughtful instruction create an environment where learning is not just about mastering content, but about building resilience and self-assurance.

“Bryeana Rinvelt exemplifies what it means to be an educator who goes above and beyond. She brings warmth, integrity, and dedication to everything she does. Her influence extends across classrooms, teams, and continents, leaving a lasting mark on every student she serves.”

Rinvelt said she was driven to become an educator so she could share her love of learning with students.

“I’ve always loved school! Some of my earliest memories involve setting up a make-believe classroom and playing school with my friends. Over time, I noticed that school didn’t feel the same for everyone, there was a clear divide between students who enjoyed being there and those who did not. This led me to reflect on the experiences that drew students toward school or pushed them away, and I realized just how much the environment and those experiences shape a student’s relationship with learning.

“When it came time to choose a major in college, education felt like a natural fit. I wanted to be someone who could help make school a positive experience for students. I’m especially passionate about math, because it can be intimidating for so many students. That’s why I focus so much on students themselves and how they perceive school. When students feel supported and confident, their learning can truly take off.”

Bryeana Rinvelt was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

