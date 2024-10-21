Excellence In Education - Brian Kiesling - 10/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Brian Kiesling, teacher and National FFA Organization advisor at Corunna High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Kiesling was nominated for the award by the parent of a former student.

“Mr. Kiesling, also known as BK, has been an agriscience teacher for 24 years. He doesn’t just work during the normal school year but also devotes time to his students during summers and weekends. He takes his National FFA Organization kids to national, state and local conventions. He gives up time with his family to be one of the best teachers in Corunna. BK is currently Corunna High School’s teacher of the year and is very deserving of this title. My daughter is a former student of his and she is now serving as a National FFA Organization State Officer because he motivated her and dedicated his time to helping her succeed. He invests in his students and deserves to have people invest in him.”

Kiesling says growing up around agriculture motivated him to pursue a career in education.

“Growing up on my family farm, I was always around agriculture from a young age. I knew that I wanted to pursue a career in agriculture and teaching allows me to share my passion while inspiring the next generation of agriculture professionals. Working with students for several years and seeing them grow and overcome challenges is incurably rewarding.”

Brian Kiesling was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

