Excellence in Education - Brett Metzger - 09/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Brett Metzger, a high school math teacher at Brown City High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Metzger was nominated for the award by a lifelong friend.

“Brett Metzger is one of the most impressive and hard-working young educators in the state. He has a relentless drive and contributes to all aspects of students’ lives from sports/coaching, teaching, facility maintenance, and more. His determination and mindset geared towards students’ best interest is one that goes far beyond the classroom and deserves more recognition than can be given. Teaching aside, Brett is a person of tremendous character, willpower, and dedication as a father, husband, and as a friend. The amount of respect he deserves cannot be overstated, as he is a role model of the utmost value to students, parents and coworkers alike.”

Metzger said positive influences from educators and coaches in his life inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“The positive influence that educators and coaches had on my life growing up inspired me to pursue a career in education. Their guidance and support motivated me to want to make that same kind of lasting impact on future generations. As a teacher, it is my belief that every student has the potential to succeed, no matter which path they choose. My motivation comes from knowing that I can help provide them with the skills, confidence, and mindset they need to achieve their highest aspirations and goals.”

Brett Metzger was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook