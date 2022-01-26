Excellence In Education - Brenda Smith - 1/26/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Brenda Smith, a Teacher at Central Elementary in Davison is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Deborah Pawlow says, "Mrs. Smith is an exceptional teacher. She knows when her students are falling behind or struggling. She touches the heart of every student and even the parents. I don’t think she knows it, but she does."

Brenda explains why she wanted to become a teacher, "I love children and I love helping people and learning has always been a great love of mine and I really wanted to help other students, other children also love to learn."

Brenda was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

