Excellence in Education - Brandon Bailey - 01/21/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Brandon Bailey, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Forest View Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Bailey was nominated for the award by the parent of a student.

“Mr. Bailey, without a doubt, goes over and way beyond helping students surpass their expectation academically as well as positively impacting the student’s character, social skills, along with emotional development. Mr. Bailey achieves this by building a bond with students, displaying a trusting and safe environment. This environment encourages a positive learning experience, and I have to say positivity begets positivity. Mr. Bailey is not only an excellent role model inside the classroom, but he also interacts with his students outside the classroom on the playground promoting teamwork among the students, helping them get along with a diverse group of others. This in turn helps students effectively in groups inside the classroom which gives them expertise for working in an ever-evolving world. Mr. Bailey always finds the time for working one-on-one with students who are struggling or ones that are just asking for extra help. He loves his job and students, and it consistently shows throughout the school year by helping students reach their full potential. Going beyond the classroom, Mr. Bailey also helps his colleagues and the school district advance to a higher level of academic achievement as noted by upper grade level teachers and Cadillac Public School data. Enough can never be said about Mr. Bailey and his excellence in teaching.”

Bailey said the reward of passing his love of learning on to students inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“I love to teach. I am passionate about it. I found it to be very rewarding to pass on the love of learning to someone else. When I was young, I liked to learn through a hands-on approach, and that is what I wanted to be when I became a teacher. I wanted to put the learning in the hands of the students and watch them learn from the doing of whatever they are learning. I like the philosophy of when the student is involved, they learn.”

Brandon Bailey was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

