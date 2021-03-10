Excellence In Education - Brandi Gillson - 3/3/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Brandi Gillson, a teacher at Battle Creek Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video, the Bob Egelkraut says, "Brandi teaches with passion and gets results. She understands and reaches children with trauma in their lives, tending to the whole child."

Brandi responded, "I had some amazing teachers through elementary, middle, and high school and I could remember all the fun I had in the school and the teachers who made things come to life for me...and after that I knew I had to get back in there and I had to do for kids what my teachers had done for me."

Brandi was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

