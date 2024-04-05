Excellence In Education - Bob Zehnder - 4/2/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Bob Zehnder, a Teacher at Tuscola Technology Center is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Cindy Olson, Bob's nominator, says, “His students are always in uniform and performing at such a high level, because he works side by side with them. His approach is always calm and professional, and he’s just so fun to work with.”

When asked if he ever thought that he would be teaching, Bob said “No, I really didn't. I had kind of said that that's really what I didn't want to do. When I'm working in the industry, though, you were a coach and a mentor to the people that you were teaching how to work in their field. 11 years later, it's been a great decision. I absolutely love doing it."

Bob Zehnder was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

