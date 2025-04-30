Excellence In Education - Bob Brodie - 4/29/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Bob Brodie, a high school physical education teacher and coach at Salem High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Brodie was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“During Bob’s tenure as a teacher he has taught numerous business education and physical education classes. Mixed in with his teaching he was even asked to fill in as a counselor (he is certified in counseling) and as an administrator. When he first started teaching, he coached three sports and within nine years he was the head boys’ basketball coach at Salem High School. After 37 years, he recently passed on the head coaching job to one of his former players and teaching colleagues, but he continues on the coaching staff as an assistant. He has also been registered with the MHSAA as an athletic official for more than 52 years and is a member of three Halls of Fame.

Brodie said his parents inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“My parents were both in education, so from an early age I knew that is exactly what I wanted to do. Being a teacher and coach allows me to help students learn to become responsible, productive, and accountable adults and to grow both inside the classroom and beyond. Helping students reach their potential and become successful adults is such a rewarding experience.”

Bob Brodie was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

