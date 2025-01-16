Excellence In Education - Betty Clark - 1/14/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Betty Clark, a high school math teacher at Manton Consolidated Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Clark was nominated for the award by a student.

“Ms. Clark goes above and beyond while making precalculus so fun. She teaches with energy and joy. Each year she spends countless hours creating an Amazing Race midterm. To end the year, she creates a race where we revisit all the math we have learned from kindergarten through 12th grade. She also is responsible for making team diners for up to 70 athletes for the cross country and track team. She gives up the last week of summer vacation to be the team cook at cross country camp and even runs with the kids. Mrs. Clark is the best!”

Clark says her desire to spread the joy of learning led her pursue a career in education and her students are what keeps her going.

“I had phenomenal teachers for both math and physical education and because of them, I wanted to spread the joy of learning to all those I’d encounter. My students are what continues to drive me to be a teacher. They keep me going and because of them I thoroughly enjoy each day.”

Betty Clark was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

