Excellence in Education - Ben Darin - 11/05/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Ben Darin, a eighth-grade Science, Flight and Space, and Green Architecture teacher at Eastern Middle School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Darin was nominated for the award by a family member.

“Mr. Darin is an outstanding example of what a teacher should be and how his classes should be structured. As the teacher for Project Lead the Way, he encourages STEM careers but also gives options to those who may want to work in math and science careers but are more suitable for the trades. Understanding what your options are as a young adult, and having access to resources that encourage your education outside of college is something every child should have.”

Darin said his experience in third grade inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“When I was in third grade, I was in and out of school for the second half of the year fighting brain cancer. My teacher made such an effort to make my time in the classroom feel normal and enjoyable. It ended up being my favorite year of elementary school. The care he had for his students really showed. I’ve always had a knack for explaining things to other people. Inspired by my experience in elementary school, I thought teaching would be a wonderful way to use that gift. It would also allow me to give back to society and be that positive role model for students who would be coming through my classroom.”

Ben Darin was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook