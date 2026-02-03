Excellence In Education - Becca Drozd - 10/15/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Becca Drozd, a School Psychologist with the Hopkins Public Schools, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Drozd was nominated for the award by the district’s special education director.

“As a dedicated and highly skilled school psychologist, Rebecca exemplifies the qualities of a committed educator and compassionate leader. She consistently exceeds expectations, making a lasting and meaningful impact on students, families, and colleagues alike. Rebecca is deeply committed to supporting all students in our district. She is consistently available to her colleagues, offering her expertise through observations, brainstorming sessions, and active listening. Rebecca has a remarkable ability to read a room and meet people where they are, ensuring her approach is always thoughtful and intentional. Her unwavering support makes her an invaluable resource to those who she works with. Her work with families is equally commendable. Rebecca builds strong, trusting relationships with parents, particularly during difficult conversations. She offers thoughtful guidance and resources to help families navigate the Special Education Evaluation Process, which can often be emotional and challenging. Most importantly, Rebecca sees students with disabilities as whole people with endless potential. She recognizes their interests, strengths, and abilities, and is a steadfast advocate for them, working to improve the systems around them to create a more inclusive and empowering environment.”

Drozd said she always wanted to work with children to make them feel loved and supported.

“I have always been drawn to working with kids and am passionate about helping them feel loved and confident. Working in education gives me the opportunity to foster and support children, while also partnering with families and the community. I am passionate about advocating for students with disabilities and making sure they receive the support they need to thrive without sacrificing their sense of belonging and pride in who they are. What keeps me going are the moments when, after a lot of problem-solving and adjusting, a student finally starts to grow and believe in themselves.”

Becca Drozd was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook