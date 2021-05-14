Excellence In Education - Barb Lowe - 5/12/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Barb Lowe, a teacher at Alma Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Beth Moulton-Welker says "She has high expectations for every single student regardless of their background she believes that all of them can and will learn in her classroom."

Barb responded, "I’ve never been recognized like that before, so it’s just really special."

Barb was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

