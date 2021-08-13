Excellence in Education Award Nominations – 2021-2022 School Year

LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47 is a proud partner in the Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Award. Each week, the Michigan Lottery will be recognizing outstanding K-12 teachers and staff who are making a significant impact in the lives of Michigan students.

Selected educators will receive:



$1,500 cash prize

$500 grant to the educator’s classroom, school, or school district

And a feature story in our Tuesday evening broadcast

In addition, all Excellence in Education award winners will be automatically considered for the Michigan Lottery’s Educator of the Year Award and a grand prize of $10,000. We’re looking for Michigan public school employees who represent the very best of the Michigan public school system.

Nominees should demonstrate the following qualities:



Excellence – Their work consistently helps students and/or their schools or school districts advance to higher levels of academic achievement.

– Their work consistently helps students and/or their schools or school districts advance to higher levels of academic achievement. Dedication – They consistently go above and beyond expectations to help students succeed.

Inspiration – Their work inspires others around them to exceed expectations either academically or professionally.

– They demonstrate clear leadership skills in their positions with their schools or school districts. Effectiveness – The nominee’s work has clear and positive results on the educational advancement of students within the school or school district. If you know an outstanding Michigan educator who fits this description, please fill out the form below!

No purchase is necessary. A purchase does not increase the odds of being selected for the Educator of the Week award.



Nominees must be employed at the time of nomination and at the time of the award by a publicly funded school or school district located within the Designated Market Area (DMA) of the Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education media partners. Immediate family members of Michigan Lottery employees, Lottery vendors, and the Michigan Excellence in Education media partners are not eligible to receive an Educator of the Week award.

Selection

The Michigan Lottery will review all nominations for completeness and nominations will be evaluated based on the established nomination criteria.

All decisions on the awards will be the responsibility of the Michigan Lottery and its decisions will be final.

In choosing to accept an award, the recipient agrees to allow the Michigan Lottery, its media partner stations, and other media outlets to use the recipient’s name, image, and likeness for news coverage, advertising, and promotional purposes.

The Award

Excellence in Education Award recipients will receive:



A $500 cash prize plus a $500 grant for the educator’s classroom, school, or school district

A plaque recognizing his or her selection as Educator of the Week

The winners of the Educator of the Week Award will be eligible to be considered for the Michigan Lottery Educator of the Year. The winner of that award will be announced in June.

The selected Michigan Educator of the Year will receive a Grand Prize of $10,000.

The recipients of the Educator of the Week Awards and the Educator of the Year Award shall be responsible for all taxes related to their prizes.

