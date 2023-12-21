Excellence In Education - Ashleigh Sutton - 12/20/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Ashleigh Sutton, a Teacher at Kent City Middle School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Giselle Tauriainen says, “Ashleigh is an amazing educator who has been putting in the work and effort to build long lasting relationships with her students and fellow staff members. Kent City Schools is lucky to have such an amazing teacher.”

Ashleigh says "her desire for a career that would allow her to make a difference led her to a career in education."

John was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

