Excellence In Education - Antoneta Gjolaj - 3/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Antoneta Gjolaj, a math and reading interventionist at Graham Elementary is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Gjolaj was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Mrs. Gjolaj is the most passionate, hands-on, and positive teacher I have ever come across. The Avondale School district is lucky to have her. She is always going above and beyond for her kids to enhance students experience in the school. Not only do the students get excited for her class, but she’s one of those teachers that students know they can go to when they are struggling. She is consistently trying to better herself as a teacher and never has an off day. Not only is she great with her students, but she also is such a hard worker, always helping her colleagues out and is very respectful with parents. Graham is a Title I school and has children from a diverse student body – while others may step away from that, Mrs. Gjolaj embraces it and welcomes everyone with open arms and genuinely wants to see her students do well. Mrs. Gjolaj uses her diverse background to relate to students and goes above and beyond as an educator and a role model.”

Gjolaj says being raised in a family of teachers and having great teachers throughout her life led her to pursue a career in education.

“Being raised in a family of teachers and being surrounded by great teachers all my life ignited my passion and dream of becoming a teacher from a young age. There is nothing more rewarding than working with our youth and being able to leave an impact on someone’s life. Knowing that you made a difference is the biggest achievement on a professional and personal level. Throughout my college years I had some great professors that left a remarkable impact on me as an individual.”

Antoneta Gjolaj was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

