Excellence In Education - Annette Hobrecht - 12/26/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Annette Hobrecht, a Teacher at Keith Bovenschen School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Carol Kitchen says, “The thing that impresses me the most about Annette is her ability to design and run support groups. She uses an “ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” approach..”

Annette says "there isn’t a week that goes by where someone hasn’t reached out and said, “You probably don’t know this, but when we were going through that time, what you said really mattered.” As long as you’re motivated to by doing the right thing, you’re going to be OK."

Annette was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook