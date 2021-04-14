Excellence In Education - Amy Schweitzer - 4/14/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Amy Schweitzer, a teacher at Verona Mills School in Bad Axe is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video, Paul Kanaski says, "You see, Amy teaches in a one room schoolhouse - kindergarten through eighth grades in all subjects, but beyond that she also wears many other hats. She’s a school administrator, counselor, secretary, she goes on all the field trips, she participates in all the extracurricular activities such as quiz bowl and robotics."

Amy responded, "It’s nice to be connected to the kids outside of the daily curriculum and learning, just so...it’s a little more laid-back, and have a little fun with the students"

Amy was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook