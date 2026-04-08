Excellence in Education - Amy Hindbaugh-Marr - 04/08/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Amy Hindbaugh-Marr, a K-6 STEAM teacher with Ithaca Public Schools, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Hindbaugh-Marr was nominated for the award by a former student who is now a colleague.

“Mrs. Hindbaugh-Marr is a teacher who brings joy to every student she encounters. Her work in the STEAM Lab and in the classroom reflects a level of dedication and innovation that is truly exceptional. As a former student, I can personally attest to the positive impact she has. She encouraged me to continue learning, even when I faced challenges due to learning disabilities. Mrs. Hindbaugh-Marr fosters a classroom culture rooted in kindness, curiosity, and critical thinking. She provides a supportive and creative learning environment where students are empowered to grow both academically and personally. Beyond the classroom, Mrs. Hindbaugh-Marr established the elementary school’s after-school robotics program through the FIRST LEGO League. Her LEGO Club is a favorite among students, combining engineering and teamwork in a fun and engaging setting. Under her guidance, students build and program robots that compete in challenges, earning points for performance, collaboration, and good sportsmanship even in the face of setbacks.

“Mrs. Hindbaugh-Marr consistently cultivates a learning environment filled with creativity and excellence. Her students have earned recognition and awards every year under her leadership. She is a remarkable educator and a powerful representation of the values that define Michigan’s commitment to excellence in education.”

Hindbaugh-Marr said her love of sharing science with others led her to a career in education.

“I started my career in education as a K-2 science consultant and found it exciting to share my love of science with students, colleagues, and community members. That position introduced me to the curriculum development, peer collaboration, and community connections that have fueled the rest of my teaching career and prepared me to develop our district’s K-6 STEAM program and outdoor education area.”

Amy Hindbaugh-Marr was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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