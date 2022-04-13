Excellence In Education - Amber White - 4/13/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Amber White, Curriculum Director at North Branch Area Schools, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video James White says, "I have not worked with anyone who is more passionate about supporting teachers and educating our youth than Amber White. I would put Amber’s intelligence, work ethic, and dedication to students, and passion for education up against anyone in the country"

Amber tells us why she loves what she does, "Kids. Hands-down, the kids. It's the best part of the job. I work in the community where I grew up, so it’s an opportunity to give back and it feels good to serve the community in which I was raised"

Amber was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

