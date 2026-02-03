Excellence in Education - Amanda Lewis - 11/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Amanda Lewis, a third-grade teacher at Sault Area Elementary School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Lewis was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Amanda is an outstanding third-grade teacher in our district who goes above and beyond for her students every single day. She arrives early each morning to ensure her classroom is thoughtfully prepared and ready for learning. Her room is organized, welcoming, and filled with engaging, meaningful activities that make learning both fun and memorable. It’s clear that her students absolutely adore her.

One of the many things that makes Amanda special is the way she teaches kindness and empathy. She encourages her students to think of others by doing thoughtful acts, such as sending kind notes or small tokens of appreciation to former teachers and staff. Amanda also collaborates closely with colleagues to find creative and effective ways to support students who may be struggling, ensuring that every child feels valued and capable of success.”

Lewis said she knew she wanted to be a teacher at a young age.

“I’ve wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember. Growing up, I was fortunate to have some truly amazing teachers. Their classrooms were places where curiosity was encouraged, mistakes were part of the journey, and every success was celebrated. The impact those teachers had on me stayed with me. They didn’t just teach lessons from a book; they taught lessons about confidence, kindness, and perseverance. Teaching, for me, is about paying forward the encouragement and belief that changed my life.”

Amanda Lewis was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

