Excellence In Education - Alonna Liabenow - 1/25/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Alonna Liabenow, Librarian and Reading Interventionist at Manton Elementary School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In a letter from her nominator it states, "Anyone who's met Alonna will say the same thing - that she's a wonderful person with a large heart and a great sense of humor. She's also consistently buying books for the children to read out of her own pocket just because she enjoys her job."

Alonna shares why she does what she does, "Any way that I can help improve not only their skills in reading, but also just the joy and the love of stories - being able to see themselves in stories and experiencing other people through stories - all of that is very important to me."

Alonna was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

