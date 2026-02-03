Excellence in Education - Allison Hansen - 01/07/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Allison Hansen, a fifth-grade teacher at Pattengill School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Hansen was nominated for the award by a former colleague.

“Mrs. Hansen has been teaching in Lansing her entire career. She has built lasting relationships with her students that go beyond the classroom. Mrs. Hansen often attends students’ sporting events and after-school activities to cheer them on in their successes outside of academics. Mrs. Hansen has developed her own curriculum that follows the state standards when teaching social studies and has developed and designed creative and engaging lessons for her students. They have acted out the events leading to the American Revolution, this is an activity that those fifth graders will always remember! Mrs. Hansen continues to go above and beyond for the students in her class, and the students in her building. She works tirelessly to make sure that the students in her building have the most effective technologies to help them engage in their lessons. She supports other teachers in her building and is a wonderful role model for all.”

Hansen said educators she had as a student inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“When I was in kindergarten, I thought my teacher had the dream job. She got to hang out with the alphabet letter guys and watch us play on a seesaw and play structure that was in our classroom. The kindergarten me thought that my teacher had the best job ever! Even after kindergarten, I always remember school being so much fun during my years in school. I love my job, and I love making learning fun for my students. Anytime I can turn a learning target into a learning experience I am all for it. I love seeing the smiles on my students faces when they are truly engaged in their learning, and I think that students can learn so much more when learning is engaging.”

Allison Hansen was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

