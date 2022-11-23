Excellence In Education - Allison Altenberger-Olson - 11/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Allison Altenberger-Olson, a Teacher at North Aurelius Elementary School in Mason, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Katelyne Thomas says, "She's the colleague that will go above and beyond to help anyone, just because she cares. She is a gift to her students."

Allison tells us why she is so passionate about teaching, "I love the problem-solving aspect of it. I love working with children and colleagues, and I think education's the best job where you get to make a difference every day. It matters. What I do or don't do in my classroom impacts children, and I just, I believe it's the most important position ever, and I love it."

Allison was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook